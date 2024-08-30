Beloved Montco school bus aide killed by speeding driver fleeing traffic stop: Court docs

Daneiris Abreu allegedly admitted that he was driving with his license suspended and didn't know why he ran

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A speeding driver who struck and killed a beloved school bus aide in the Lehigh Valley had an expired license and inspection when he was fleeing a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Daneiris Abreu, 27, of Bronx, NY, was charged Tuesday with vehicle homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude officer, and other offenses in a crash that claimed the life of 67-year-old Susan Henderson.

Henderson, who worked with special needs students at the Methacton School District, was a grandmother of seven. She had taken the day off to bring her youngest grandchild to her first day of kindergarten.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities say a Colonial Regional police officer spotted a Mercedes-Benz around 10:26 a.m. with an expired inspection on Route 191. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle being driven by Abreu, but authorities say he fled at a high rate of speed.

The complaint states that the officer was traveling at least 80 mph as Abreu was "pulling away."

Authorities say the officer lost sight of the vehicle as it crossed the intersection of Hecktown Rad and Green Pond Road.

Through tire and roadway evidence, police believe Abreu lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the 4100 block of Hecktown Road in Lower Nazareth.

Henderson, who was driving a Kia Sportage, was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead at the scene.

While speaking with investigators, Abreu allegedly admitted that he was driving with his license suspended and didn't know why he ran. Police say he stated he was scared, while at one point saying, "Look what I did."

A further investigation also revealed that Abreu had no proof of insurance.

Abreu was arraigned on Tuesday night and held on $300,000 bail

A passenger who was in the car with him suffered burns to his lower body. His condition is not known.

Henderson was on her way to pick up her granddaughter when she was killed.

On Wednesday, the Methacton School District released a statement saying in part, "In her nearly nine years with the Methacton School District, Susan went above and beyond for the students. Often times, her thoughtful, generous nature gave children in need opportunities to attend school events they might not have afforded otherwise."

Toni Bush, one of Henderson's three daughters, said her mother loved her family and made them a priority, but she also thought of her students as her kids too.

"We knew so much about them through her stories. Every day she had a new story about them. She would sing to them. They confided in her. She was fun. She enjoyed her job. She treated their children with kindness and patience. She was just a special person," said Bush.

A preliminary hearing for Abreu is set for September 16.

