Second day of Roots Picnic in Philadelphia features show-stopping headliners

Saturday was day two of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and fans from all over said they loved the experience.

The event initially kicked off on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with Dave Chappelle and The Roots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was day two of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, and fans from all over said they loved the experience.

"I got here Thursday, midnight, so technically Friday," said Lanei Joi from Nashville, Tennesse. "I perused Philly, got me a cheesesteak, and now I'm here at Roots Picnic."

On Saturday, the celebration moved to the Mann Center for its shows.

READ | Roots Picnic, Ed Sheeran concert, Pride Month festivities among weekend events in Philadelphia

There, three stages were filled with amazing performances, including a legendary headliner.

"We're having a good time! I mean, I wanted to make sure I looked the part, I know the show is going to be great," said Kyle Donovan from Dallas, Texas.

The event initially kicked off on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with Dave Chappelle and The Roots.

Dave Chappelle fans lined up to get inside the Wells Fargo Center Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, the event features Philadelphia's own Eve and Lil Uzi Vert. Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher is also part of the lineup alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Roots.

"It's chill, it's a vibe," said Alexis Andrews from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. "It's definitely a vibe."

The show continues on Sunday night for the final send-off of the celebrations.