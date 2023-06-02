Dave Chappelle kicks off Roots Picnic 2023 in Philadelphia

The performances will take place at the Mann Center on Saturday and Sunday with Philadelphia's own Eve and Lil Uzi Vert. Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher is also part of the lineup alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Roots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's gonna be a big weekend in Philadelphia with the Roots Picnic!

The fun kicks off Friday night with The Roots and Dave Chappelle at the Wells Fargo Center.

Action News spoke with the band members ahead of the show.

"We're really putting on for the city this year. People are going to have the opportunity to experience different eras and genres. Just a transcended different festival experience," said Black Thought.

They're calling this their most ambitious year yet. The performances will take place at the Mann Center on Saturday and Sunday with Philadelphia's own Eve and Lil Uzi Vert.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher is also part of the lineup alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Roots.

"There's always this excitement that they gotta bring something extra to the town of Philadelphia because of our reputation," said Questlove.

Dave Chappelle with The Roots are expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about the full weekend lineup and more, click here.