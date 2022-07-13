FYI Philly

Ardmore's Rosa Mexicano serves up 'elevated fiesta' authentic Mexican cuisine

By Greta Phillips
ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rosa Mexicano opened its newest location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.

It offers an 'elevated fiesta' take on authentic Mexican cuisine.

You can start your experience with their customized fresh tableside guacamole, which is a Rosa Mexicano tradition.

If you can't choose one, there's a guacamole sampler with three kinds: Grilled pineapple pico de gallo, bacon and cotija, and crab a la Mexicana.

The flautas are made with braised chicken and cooked in an herb mixture, then rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to a crisp.

Another house favorite is the birra quesa tacos made with brisket, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions.

"It's sweet, savory, and a little spicy. It's really earthy and aromatic," says Manuel Treviño, Vice President of Culinary Operations.

Manuel's childhood memories of cooking with family inspired the menu.

The frozen pomegranate margarita has been Rosa Mexicano's signature cocktail since they opened in 1984, and their selection of tequila is always evolving.

The main dining room at the Ardmore location is home to a vibrant mural painted by a Mexican artist and is meant to serve as a guardian over the restaurant.

Rosa Mexicano | Facebook | Instagram
105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
610-673-0870
