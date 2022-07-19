Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle in Chester County, 1 dead: Police

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania -- One person was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Route 1 bypass in Chester County, Pennsylvania.The two-vehicle collision happened around 5:42 a.m. Tuesday in East Nottingham Township.Pennsylvania State Police says they received a call about a driver traveling south on the northbound lanes of the highway.While the caller was on the phone, police say the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on.The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Kelly Felts of Nottingham, Pa.The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to Christiana Hospital for injuries. His name has not been released, but police identify him as a 24-year-old man from Rising Sun, Maryland.The crash remains under investigation.