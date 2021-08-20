2 teens struck by car on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, NJ

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were injured when they were struck while walking on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, police say.It happened around midnight Friday near Albany Road.The victims, a male and female, were taken to Cooper University Hospital. They are listed in stable condition.Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.Two of the three northbound lanes were closed after the crash.The road reopened around 2 a.m.