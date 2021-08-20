pedestrian struck

2 teens struck by car on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, NJ

The striking vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 teens struck by car in Cinnaminson, NJ

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were injured when they were struck while walking on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, police say.

It happened around midnight Friday near Albany Road.

The victims, a male and female, were taken to Cooper University Hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Two of the three northbound lanes were closed after the crash.

The road reopened around 2 a.m.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcinnaminsonpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Pedestrian struck in Pennsauken, vehicle found in woods
Family pleads for help tracking down hit-and-run driver
Man struck and killed in Maple Shade, NJ
Philly police seek those who assaulted driver after child struck
TOP STORIES
Baby shot in head, police say it was accidental
Hurts went to hospital due to stomach pain; Pats beat Birds 35-0
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Philly
Man accused of beating his girlfriend to death found guilty
Schools look to combat learning loss
Officials confirm tornadoes in Montco, Berks, Bucks counties
Philly official: Anti-violence budget focused on long term
Show More
NJ may require teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Top 6: Things to do in Cape May, NJ
Police impersonator strikes in Cherry Hill, northern NJ
Philly files appeal after judge rules Columbus statue can stay
Police chief shot during standoff released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News