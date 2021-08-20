murder

Collegeville man convicted of murder in girlfriend's beating death

Authorities say Nicholas Forman beat his girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni, to death on February 2, 2020.
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and calling an Uber to take her to a hospital was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday.

Police said Forman buckled the Harooni's injured body into an Uber and had the driver take them to a hospital.

Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.

Prosecutors cited another Uber driver's account that the couple had earlier gotten into a heated dispute regarding a text message from the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Authorities said a video on Forman's cell phone appeared to show an unresponsive Harooni lying on her back as a man's voice could be heard saying, "This is what a cheating liar gets."

According to the Mercury, Forman requested to be sentenced immediately after being found guilty. Judge William R. Carpenter then sentenced Forman to life in prison.

