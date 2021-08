Collegeville man convicted of murder in girlfriend's beating death

EMBED >More News Videos A Montgomery County man has been charged with the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend in a case the district attorney described as "disturbing."

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and calling an Uber to take her to a hospital was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday.Authorities say Nicholas Forman, 24, of Collegeville, beat his 22-year-old girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni, to death on February 2, 2020.Police said Forman buckled the Harooni's injured body into an Uber and had the driver take them to a hospital.Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.Prosecutors cited another Uber driver's account that the couple had earlier gotten into a heated dispute regarding a text message from the woman's ex-boyfriend.Authorities said a video on Forman's cell phone appeared to show an unresponsive Harooni lying on her back as a man's voice could be heard saying, "This is what a cheating liar gets." According to the Mercury, Forman requested to be sentenced immediately after being found guilty. Judge William R. Carpenter then sentenced Forman to life in prison.