Collegeville man convicted of murder in girlfriend's beating death

Authorities say Nicholas Forman, 24, of Collegeville, beat his 22-year-old girlfriend, Sabrina Harooni, to death on February 2, 2020.
Police said Forman buckled the Harooni's injured body into an Uber and had the driver take them to a hospital.
Harooni was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.
Prosecutors cited another Uber driver's account that the couple had earlier gotten into a heated dispute regarding a text message from the woman's ex-boyfriend.
Authorities said a video on Forman's cell phone appeared to show an unresponsive Harooni lying on her back as a man's voice could be heard saying, "This is what a cheating liar gets."
According to the Mercury, Forman requested to be sentenced immediately after being found guilty. Judge William R. Carpenter then sentenced Forman to life in prison.