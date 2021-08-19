National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in Souderton, Pa.

There have been several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in Souderton, the NWS says.
Severe storms brought down trees, wires and torrential rain that sparked water rescues through some of the area overnight. A possible tornado touched down in Souderton. @6abc pic.twitter.com/sfKFBEjVBw— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) August 19, 2021
Tornado Warnings were issued for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburban counties, including Montgomery County at 12:48 a.m.
This set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones and televisions to warn residents to seek shelter if they were in the active zone.
Tornado Warning including Norristown PA, King of Prussia PA, Conshohocken PA until 1:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/gGAjHtul39— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021
The National Weather Service said a tornado was indicated on radar which prompted the warning. The Tornado Warning expired for those counties at 1:15 a.m.
It was back on July 29, when 10 tornadoes were confirmed in a system that swept through the region.
Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey just confirmed on Sunday that an EF-0 tornado struck during the July 29 storm in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.
Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in Bucks County and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.
Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition to the possible tornado in Souderton, what was left of Fred brought heavy downpours and flash flooding to many parts of the area early Thursday morning, stranding drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway and other roadways near the King of Prussia Mall.
