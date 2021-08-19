tornado

National Weather Service investigating possible tornado in Souderton, Pa.

The Tornado Warnings set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones.
By
Possible tornado in Souderton, Pa.

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down in Souderton, Montgomery County early Thursday morning as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred moved through the Delaware Valley.

There have been several reports of downed trees and wires along with damaged homes in Souderton, the NWS says.



Tornado Warnings were issued for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburban counties, including Montgomery County at 12:48 a.m.

RELATED: Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages

AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.



This set off late night Emergency Alerts on cellphones and televisions to warn residents to seek shelter if they were in the active zone.



The National Weather Service said a tornado was indicated on radar which prompted the warning. The Tornado Warning expired for those counties at 1:15 a.m.

It was back on July 29, when 10 tornadoes were confirmed in a system that swept through the region.

SEE ALSO: Detailed report released about July 29 tornado outbreak between Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Forecasters in Mount Holly, New Jersey just confirmed on Sunday that an EF-0 tornado struck during the July 29 storm in a remote area of Jackson Township, New Jersey with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.

Authorities earlier confirmed nine other tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the storm, including an EF-3 tornado in Bucks County and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.

Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the possible tornado in Souderton, what was left of Fred brought heavy downpours and flash flooding to many parts of the area early Thursday morning, stranding drivers on the Schuylkill Expressway and other roadways near the King of Prussia Mall.

RELATED: Flash flooding strands drivers on Schuylkill Expressway, roads near King of Prussia Mall
Rescue crews checked stranded vehicles to make sure nobody was trapped inside.



---
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
