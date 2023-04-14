Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 202 in New Castle County

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles on Thursday afternoon in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Route 202 (Concord Pike) in Brandywine Hundred.

Delaware state police say the driver of a Kia Forte was exiting the Widener School of Law and pulled out directly into the path of an oncoming Toyota Tundra.

The Toyota driver tried to veer out of the way, but the truck hit the corner of the Kia.

The Kia then crossed over a small concrete median into the opposite lane, where it was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.

A 29-year-old female passenger in the Kia was killed. Her name has not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the Kia, a 44-year-old woman, is hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.