Baby, 2 others injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer near Commodore Barry Bridge in Delco

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people including a baby were injured after a crash near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Delaware County.It happened on Route 291 (2nd Street), not far from Subaru Park.Chopper 6 over the scene showed a car pinned under a tractor-trailer.Authorities tell Action News a baby was rescued from the scene, along with two others.There is no word on their conditions.Route 291 is shut down in both directions as police investigate.