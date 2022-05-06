Baby, 2 others injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer near Commodore Barry Bridge in Delco

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people including a baby were injured after a crash near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Delaware County.
It happened on Route 291 (2nd Street), not far from Subaru Park.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed a car pinned under a tractor-trailer.
Authorities tell Action News a baby was rescued from the scene, along with two others.
There is no word on their conditions.
Route 291 is shut down in both directions as police investigate.
