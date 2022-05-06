crash

Baby, 2 others injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer near Commodore Barry Bridge in Delco

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a car pinned under a tractor-trailer.
By
Baby, 2 others injured after car pinned under tractor-trailer in Delco

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people including a baby were injured after a crash near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened on Route 291 (2nd Street), not far from Subaru Park.

Authorities tell Action News a baby was rescued from the scene, along with two others.

There is no word on their conditions.

Route 291 is shut down in both directions as police investigate.

