man killed

Chester police investigate shooting that left man dead near Widener University

Police say several shots were fired, hitting the victim.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Shooting leaves man dead near Widener University

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

The incident started just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street.

Police said the victim was shot several times.

Chopper 6 was over the scene that showed several bullet markers and police who searched the scene.

Officials say the victim was found near the intersection of 14th and Potter streets, just steps from Widener University's campus.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Widener University issued a statement to Action News that reads:

Chester Police are investigating a criminal incident that occurred off our campus in the area of 14th and Potter Streets. Widener is asking the campus community to stay clear of the area so Chester Police can work. Questions about the incident should go to Chester Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chesterfatal shootinggun violenceman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
Double shooting leaves 1 dead outside Berks Co. shopping center
TOP STORIES
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Remains of Bucks County soldier killed in WWII identified
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Dow plunges 1,000 points, wiping out Wednesday's surge
Pair of goats placed into police custody after roaming Philly streets
Temple celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019
Show More
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Man shot outside South Philly tavern
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
Dolly Parton visiting Delaware Thursday for library celebration
More TOP STORIES News