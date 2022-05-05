Chester police investigate shooting that left man dead near Widener University

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.The incident started just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street.Police said the victim was shot several times.Chopper 6 was over the scene that showed several bullet markers and police who searched the scene.Officials say the victim was found near the intersection of 14th and Potter streets, just steps from Widener University's campus.So far, no arrests have been made.Widener University issued a statement to Action News that reads:Chester Police are investigating a criminal incident that occurred off our campus in the area of 14th and Potter Streets. Widener is asking the campus community to stay clear of the area so Chester Police can work. Questions about the incident should go to Chester Police Department.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.