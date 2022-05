PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of goats were taken into Philadelphia police custody Thursday morning after roaming the streets of Kensington.The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bellmore Street near Frankford Avenue.Video from Action News showed police wrangled up the goats and placed them in their squad cars near the 3000 block of Frankford Avenue.There is no word on where the officers took the goats.The goats were heard saying 'baaaaa' while inside the back of the cop car.Officials say it's not clear yet where the livestock came from.