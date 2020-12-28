Overnight crash snarls traffic on Route 42 in Bellmawr during morning rush

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overnight crash led to traffic tie-ups on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey during the Monday morning rush.The crash happened in the northbound lanes at I-295 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.One of the vehicles involved flipped onto its roof.Police say one of the drivers was ejected.That person was rushed to Cooper University Hospital with critical injuries.That part of the highway was shut down for the investigation as rush hour began and traffic began to build.Drivers were able to exit and quickly return to the highway. Still, even that brief detour led to a major traffic jam.The finally has since re-opened.There was no word on the cause of this crash or the identities of those involved.