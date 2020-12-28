Traffic

Overnight crash snarls traffic on Route 42 in Bellmawr during morning rush

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overnight crash led to traffic tie-ups on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey during the Monday morning rush.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at I-295 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

One of the vehicles involved flipped onto its roof.

Police say one of the drivers was ejected.

That person was rushed to Cooper University Hospital with critical injuries.

That part of the highway was shut down for the investigation as rush hour began and traffic began to build.

Drivers were able to exit and quickly return to the highway. Still, even that brief detour led to a major traffic jam.

The finally has since re-opened.

There was no word on the cause of this crash or the identities of those involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbellmawrcar crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
AccuWeather: Clouds, Limited Sun Today
CVS, Walgreens administering vaccines in local nursing homes
Chief calls to terminate cop who shot Black man
Show More
Eagles playoff hopes end after 37-17 loss to Cowboys
Be Kind: Neighbor helps WWII vet have a Merry Christmas
Community comes together for family who lost home in N.J. house fire
Health officials encourage COVID-19 testing for travelers after Christmas
'This is the 5th time:' Logan house catches fire damaging neighboring homes
More TOP STORIES News