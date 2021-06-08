Rowan University campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students and staff are now safe to return to the campuses of Rowan University, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
The campuses were evacuated earlier in the day due to a bomb threat.
"At 1:50 p.m., Rowan University police completed inspection of all buildings and declared all campuses now safe for return to normal operations," the university said in a statement.
Officials with Gloucester County Emergency Management says the threat was phoned in around 10:44 a.m.
The caller indicated that several bombs had been placed at various undetermined locations on and around Rowan's campus.
Evacuations were ordered "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.
An investigation into this threat continues.
Rowan has a main campus in Glassboro, New Jersey with other campuses in Camden and Stratford.
Anyone with information is asked to call 856-881-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (Tip411) or by emailing tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.
