Rowan University campuses declared safe after earlier bomb threat

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students and staff are now safe to return to the campuses of Rowan University, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The campuses were evacuated earlier in the day due to a bomb threat.

"At 1:50 p.m., Rowan University police completed inspection of all buildings and declared all campuses now safe for return to normal operations," the university said in a statement.

Officials with Gloucester County Emergency Management says the threat was phoned in around 10:44 a.m.

The caller indicated that several bombs had been placed at various undetermined locations on and around Rowan's campus.

Evacuations were ordered "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

An investigation into this threat continues.

Rowan has a main campus in Glassboro, New Jersey with other campuses in Camden and Stratford.

Anyone with information is asked to call 856-881-1500. Anonymous tips can be provided by texting GLASSPD and your tip to 847411 (Tip411) or by emailing tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glassboro boroughbomb threatrowan university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News