Rowan volleyball team makes history while rallying behind coach battling cancer

Coach Jespersen was on the sidelines last week to watch her ladies win the title even though she was recovering from surgery.
GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Rowan women's volleyball team has a motto: "resilient," and it fits perfectly when you hear what this team has gone through.

When the volleyball team captured the NJAC Championship in a five-set marathon with Montclair, they clinched their first trip to the NCAA Division 3 Playoffs in 17 years. It's the team's fourth trip in university history.

"We were supposed to come fourth in the conference. They tagged us as a dark horse because they didn't know what we can do," said Emma Cormican, the assistant coach of the team.

The Lady Profs went undefeated in their conference. What makes it even more remarkable? They did so after dedicating this year to their head coach Deana Jespersen who has been battling breast cancer.



"From the very beginning of her diagnosis, she's made sure that like Rowan is her priority. So we definitely kind of had a cheer saying, 'Do it for Deana.' And we're making sure that she knew that we had her back," said senior Cassidy Abdalla.

Coach Jespersen was there on the sidelines last week to watch her ladies win the title even though she was recovering from surgery. And she managed to be there after months of chemotherapy.

After ringing the bell to signify the end of treatment, Jespersen is already a winner.

A victory in the NCAA playoffs would be icing on the cake.



