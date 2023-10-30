Police investigating weekend violence near Rowan University

Rowan says while Halloween weekend typically comes with parties and off-campus activities, incidents like these are not common.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey are being extra cautious after recent violence near campus.

It was around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when shots rang out in the 300 block of North Main Street.

"We were just chilling on the balcony out here, there was a bunch of people down the road. Halloween weekend, just being outside," said Ben Iervolino, a senior at Rowan University, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.

"It sounded like it was a firework, just one shot," said junior James Dean. "And we were like, 'Oh, it's a firework.' About three seconds later, five or six consecutive shots."

Glassboro police say residents at the home were trying to get someone to leave their party and a fight began outside. A man pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking a Rowan student in the foot.

A university spokesperson says the student was taken to Cooper University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

"Next thing you know cops just started flying down the street," said Miles Varner, a sophomore.

Late Friday night, in the midst of festivities near campus, a stabbing was reported at Oakwood and Whitney avenues, just off campus.

Police say three people were stabbed and taken to a hospital. One person was taken into custody.

Rowan University says while Halloween weekend typically comes with parties and off-campus activities, incidents like these are not common, adding that students were notified about the crimes and are urged to be aware of their surroundings.

Farther away from campus on Friday, October 20, a double shooting killed one person and injured another on Academy Street.

Authorities believe that was an isolated incident.

Students we spoke with say after this weekend, they'll be extra cautious.

"Definitely a very scary moment that happened. Hopefully, this doesn't happen again," said Varner.

So far no one has been taken into custody for the most recent shooting on North Main Street.

Anyone with info should contact Glassboro police or the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office.