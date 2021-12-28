Royersford firefighter dies due to complications from COVID-19

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Royersford Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its frontline workers.The department announced that Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Lessar died on Monday because of complications from COVID-19.Lessar joined the Royersford Fire Department in 2018.Prior to that, he worked with the Reading Fire Department and served in the US Army.Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.