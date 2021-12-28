Coronavirus

Royersford firefighter dies due to complications from COVID-19

By
ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Royersford Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its frontline workers.

The department announced that Paramedic/Firefighter Michael Lessar died on Monday because of complications from COVID-19.

Lessar joined the Royersford Fire Department in 2018.

Prior to that, he worked with the Reading Fire Department and served in the US Army.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

