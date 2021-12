MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and another person was injured after a driver crashed into a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway, according to police.It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of the highway at the Exit 17 toll for Route 50.New Jersey State Police confirmed the fatalities but could not provide any further details on the identities of the victims.Images posted on social media showed a vehicle engulfed in flames after the crash.There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured victim.The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.