King of Prussia man faces more charges after police find 2 more victims in hidden camera case

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police in Upper Merion Township say they have found two more victims after a man was arrested for placing hidden cameras in his neighbor's apartment.

Last month, Ryan Selleny, of King of Prussia, was charged with indecent assault and reckless endangerment. He's now facing more charges.

Ryan Selleny

Police say Selleny broke into at least two apartments and stole underwear and other personal items.

He is also accused of recording at least one of the victims using hidden cameras in her apartment, as well as making at least one other recording from inside a second apartment.

Previous accusations

Police said they received a report on March 24 from a resident of the Kingswood Apartments about a suspicious device in her apartment. Selleny also lives at the Kingswood Apartments.

When officers met with the victim, they quickly realized the device was a small hidden camera that had been plugged into an outlet in her bedroom.

Officers took the device and found several hidden files, videos and images, including a video of Selleny lying on the victim's bed, police said. In the video, Selleny can be seen committing a sex act.

Evidence on the device also depicted the victim undressing and nude, police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police that Selleny knocked on her door on March 22 to request a dinner date. Selleny is also accused of texting the victim the same day, the document states.

He allegedly entered the initial victim's apartment several times, according to police. Detectives said they believe this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time.

Selleny posted $50,000 bail for his March arrest but was then taken back into custody nearly a week later after a bail reconsideration hearing. Investigators said they believe Selleny poses a risk to the community, noting that police were concerned about there being more victims after an empty box was allegedly found in Selleny's apartment.

Anyone with information about Selleny, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.