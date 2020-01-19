LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.
SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.
Click here for the full list of SAG Award nominees.
Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS
1 / 155
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More