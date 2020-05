Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards , one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars.SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.