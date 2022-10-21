'God is a Phillies fan': Philadelphia Catholic school cheers on the home team

"We do know God is a Phillies fan, so it's okay that we pray for the Phillies," said Principal Sister John Magdalen.

Sister John Magdalen has been a fan since the '64 Phillies made a run for the World Series but unfortunately fell short.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An entire community is lifting the Phillies up in prayer, and cheering them on as hard as they can.

The Saint Matthew School in Philadelphia's Mayfair section is teaching young students to root for the home team.

"These are my bobbleheads," said Sister John Magdalen, showing off her display. "I do have Harry Kalas here, and Charlie Manuel there."

You'll find some familiar faces in the hallway. It's a collection belonging to the woman in charge, Principal Sister John Magdalen.

"I think it was the spirit that started me way back when I was a teenager," she said.

Pointing to a portrait in her office, "This is Johnny Callison the '64 Phillies. He started me on this road."

This time, the whole school is in the spirit, from PreK to 8th grade.

"Root root root for the Phillies, if they don't win it's a shame," sang the third-grade class.

The energy is electric.

"It's a good spirit builder. Phillies aside, but it unites us and everybody's happy and celebrating," said Sister John Magdalen. "It's fun to have something to root for it's fun to have something good, especially now."

And they are bending the big man's ear, in prayer.

Saint Matthew's is not far from Cottman and Frankford, Sister John Magdalen says she prays everyone has a good time and celebrates responsibly.