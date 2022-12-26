West Philadelphia Salvation Army holds Christmas brunch for community

A West Philadelphia nonprofit welcomed in dozens of people from the community for a holiday celebration.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia nonprofit welcomed in dozens of people from the community for a holiday celebration.

The Salvation Army at 55th and Market streets held a Christmas gathering featuring brunch, musical performances and a nativity play. The center's major said he wanted to focus on the true meaning of the holiday.

"A lot of them think about just the presents, presents, presents, but we know the best present is Jesus," said Major Celestin Nkounkou.

To help celebrate that cause, volunteers got to the Salvation Army at 6 a.m. Christmas Day to start prepping a holiday breakfast for about 100 individuals in need.

"They do a lot of great things for the community. They help people and I want to support them, and I also want to have breakfast," said Ronda Boston from Frankford.

That's a specialty for the nonprofit. In 2022, the Salvation Army in Greater Philadelphia served more than 172,000 individuals in need with its food pantry and other programs.

"We're an organization that helps everybody, no matter what creed or race, we'll help you. If you're poor, we'll help you. If you're homeless and need clothes, we have stuff," said Terry DeLoach from West Philadelphia.

This year, the West Philadelphia Salvation Army branch had a goal to raise $115,000 for the holiday season. Because of that effort, they were able to purchase and collect a room full of toys to give to kids in the community.

"It helps us help other people and the needs are not just at Christmastime," said Nkounkou.

That money is stretching beyond this toy land too. It will help fund the branch through the year to keep bringing joy to the community.

"This is the church I was in since the day I was born and now it's good to see everyone," said 9-year-old Jael Lewis from West Philadelphia.