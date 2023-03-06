California braces for another round after being buried by 16 feet of snow in last two weeks

Parts of the Golden State are blanketed under snow with some snowed-in residents running low on food and other necessities.

The Sierra Nevada mountains has already been buried by 16 feet in 2 weeks.

In hard-hit California, the Sierra Nevada mountains are continuing to get pummeled with snow.

Another 17.5 inches of snow fell in the mountains over the last 24 hours. The area has now been buried by 16 feet of snow in the last two weeks.

The snowfall total for the season now stands at 48.33 feet, surpassing the total from the winter of 2016-2017. But this year isn't the snowiest season on record; the winter of 1951-1952 holds the record at 67.65 feet of snow.

Light snow also fell this weekend in the mountains outside of Los Angeles, where people are still digging out from the more than 100 inches of snow that slammed the area over one week ago.

In San Bernardino County, crews have removed more than 7.2 million cubic yards of snow from highways, which equals nearly 2,270 Olympic-size swimming pools, according to the governor's office.

On Monday, an avalanche warning is ongoing for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Another storm is set to bring more snow to Northern California and the Sierras Tuesday into Wednesday, but this system isn't expected to be strong.

The next major storm for California is expected for the end of the week for Northern California.

The atmospheric river will slam the San Francisco area with heavy rain and bring about 5 more feet of snow to the Sierras.