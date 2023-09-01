Disney California Adventure Park opens San Fransokyo Square in nod to 'Big Hero 6' film

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disneyland Resort is celebrating the opening of San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park.
It's the alternate universe seen in Disney's "Big Hero 6" film and the Disney+ series "Baymax!" where San Francisco ends up with an extensive Tokyo overlay.
The fictional city is now a real place -- taking over the former Pacific Wharf food court.
Parkgoers can enjoy new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine.
Guests will also get the chance to meet the movie's boy genius -- Hiro Hamada -- and shop exclusive merchandise.
