10 shots fired in Frankford, 4 teens injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teenagers were injured in a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday along the 1300 block of Sanger Street.According to authorities, a suspect fired at least 10 shots at the group of teenagers.Police said two 17-year-old girls and two 18-year-old boys were shot in their arms and legs.The four teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Investigators are continuing to search for the shooter.