Grief counselors to be at school after staffer dies in Toms River, New Jersey fire

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Grief counselors will be available at the school where a Toms River, New Jersey woman worked following her death in a house fire.

Sara Trahey, a media specialist at the Ella G. Clarke school in the Lakewood Public School District, perished in the blaze that swept through several homes on the unit block of 15th Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

Sara Trahey



Arriving firefighters found her home engulfed by fire, with strong winds spreading the flames to four surrounding homes.

Trahey's husband and three children were able to escape the blaze.

Investigators say efforts by both police and firefighters to rescue Trahey were unsuccessful. Her body was found after the blaze was extinguished.

EMBED More News Videos

The woman killed in a house fire on Friday in Toms River, New Jersey was a mother of three children and a staff member at a local elementary school.



The fire reached a second alarm. More than 60 firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Laura Winters said Trahey was "an outstanding educator who cared deeply about the success and well-being of each and every one of her students."

Winters continued, "We will all miss her very much."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toms river townshipfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News