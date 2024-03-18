Gourmet foodie & jeweler show power of friendship at Sarah Cornwell Jewelry, Wheat and Provisions

DOYLESTOWN (WPVI) -- After 20 years making jewelry out of her home, Sarah Cornwell opened her own shop last fall, with a team of 17 women helping her make it happen.

All of the jewelry is made on site, in a glass-enclosed maker's studio right on the showroom floor so shoppers can watch as they handcraft everything from rings and earrings to necklaces and bracelets.

If you follow your nose, you'll find yourself in Wheat and Provisions, owned by Jessica Jackson.

It's a gourmet food shop with a cafe so you can try dishes made with the ingredients you can then buy.

The unique space-sharing arrangement was Sarah's idea.

She saw the space but knew it was too big for her needs and too expensive for her to manage alone.

When Jackson, a longtime friend, said she wanted to open a shop in Doylestown, Sarah suggested they collaborate to create a space that would connect women both literally and figuratively.

Sarah's permanent jewelry is a popular offering, with friends, family and couples coming to get a forever bracelet with someone special.

Sarah hosts regular classes too, where students can grab a glass of bubbly and learn how to make something they can then take home, and she carries a host of accessories from other women makers.

As the sign in Sarah's maker's studio says, "Great Women support Great Women who support Great Women."

Sarah Cornwell Jewelry | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

Wheat & Vine Provisions | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

215-435-6416