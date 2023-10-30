School bus with students on board crashes to avoid other car in Delaware

Nine people were transported from the scene for evaluation.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A school bus with students on board crashed in New Castle County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. at New Castle Avenue and Mansion Parkway in New Castle, Delaware.

Officials say the bus was traveling on New Castle Avenue at Rose Lane when it swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle that turned into the bus' path.

The bus ran up onto a median and struck a street sign as a result of the incident.

Nine people were transported from the scene for evaluation. Eight of them were juveniles believed to be between 12 and 14 years old, investigators say.

The bus is from the Colonial School District, but officials did not say what school it belonged to.

There is no information yet on the adult involved in the crash or the people in the other vehicle.