School fight in Camden County prompts early dismissal, police investigation

The nature of the fight or what caused it has not yet been revealed.

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An incident at a school in South Jersey led to a police response on Wednesday.

Action News has learned that there was a fight between two students at Lindenwold Middle School in Camden County.

The incident prompted an early dismissal.

Lindenwold police are involved with the investigation. School officials say that they are following the code of conduct, which could lead to a 10-day suspension or expulsion for those involved.

More school resource officers are expected to be at the school this week.

The nature of the fight or what caused it has not yet been revealed.