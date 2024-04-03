16-year-old arrested for allegedly tasering 2 students at Delaware high school

Investigators say the 16-year-old tased two other students involved in the fight.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly using a Taser on two students during a fight at a high school in Newark, Delaware.

It happened at Glasgow High School on March 26.

State police were called to the school for reports of a fight.

Troopers said the 16-year-old and two 15-year-old students had been involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical fight after the older teen pulled out a Taser.

Investigators say the 16-year-old tased both of the other students involved.

School staff later separated the students and authorities confiscated the Taser.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect, who authorities say turned himself in on March 28.

He has since been charged with a slew of felony charges, including aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Troopers say they are still investigating this incident and charges are pending for the two 15-year-olds.