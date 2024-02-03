Philadelphia Police investigating assault at Franklin Towne Charter High School

A 16-year-old male, who does not attend Franklin Towne Charter, arrived at the school and was assaulted by several students.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a video circulating around the internet of a fight that broke out at Franklin Towne Charter High School in the Bridesburg section of the city.

Police say they responded to an incident at the school located in the 5300 block of Tacony Street on Friday at around 2 p.m.

According to the report, a 16-year-old male, who does not attend Franklin Towne Charter, arrived at the school and was assaulted by several students.

Medics took the teen to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital where he received treatment for minor cuts, bruises and a possible concussion, according to police. The teen has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Additionally, video has been circulating around the internet of the fight. The Northeast Detective Division is aware of the video and they are investigating.

No charges have yet been announced.

Action News has reached out to Franklin Towne Charter High School for comment. In a brief statement, the school's spokesperson wrote, "Administrators are investigating the matter and cooperating with authorities."