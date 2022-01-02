School districts making changes to schedules due to rise in COVID cases

A number of schools across the Delaware Valley are making changes to their schedules due to the rise in COVID cases.The Lower Merion School District is extending its winter break.No classes will be held tomorrow.The district blames that on record high positivity rates of COVID-19 both at a county and district level.Additionally, two South Jersey school districts are switching to virtual because of COVID cases.Pennsauken Public Schools will operate on a fully remote schedule throughout this coming week.Students and staff in Camden's public schools will work from home starting tomorrow through January 14.The hope is to have classes resume in person on the 18th.The School District of Philadelphia expects all students to attend classes in-person starting Tuesday.The District sent out a letter, saying the decision was made with guidance from the city health department and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Safety protocols will be in place.They include mandatory masking, and a vaccine mandate for students and staff.