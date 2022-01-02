covid-19

School districts making changes to schedules due to rise in COVID cases

Some schools are extending their winter break, while others are opting to go virtual.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

School districts making changes to schedules due to rise in COVID cases

A number of schools across the Delaware Valley are making changes to their schedules due to the rise in COVID cases.

The Lower Merion School District is extending its winter break.

No classes will be held tomorrow.

The district blames that on record high positivity rates of COVID-19 both at a county and district level.

Additionally, two South Jersey school districts are switching to virtual because of COVID cases.

Pennsauken Public Schools will operate on a fully remote schedule throughout this coming week.

Students and staff in Camden's public schools will work from home starting tomorrow through January 14.

The hope is to have classes resume in person on the 18th.

The School District of Philadelphia expects all students to attend classes in-person starting Tuesday.

The District sent out a letter, saying the decision was made with guidance from the city health department and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Safety protocols will be in place.

They include mandatory masking, and a vaccine mandate for students and staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlower merion townshippennsaukencamden (new jersey)omicron variantschoolcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Philadelphia health experts urge caution on New Year's Eve
NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
Hospitals in NJ reach 'Level Red,' visitor restrictions
Health officials urge caution as Philly restaurants prep for NYE
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
Woman wanted for alleged murder in Lower Merion Twp.
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
AccuWeather: Rain Ending, Mild
Man dies in West Philadelphia house fire
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in 2022
Show More
Philly kicks off its annual NYE celebrations in Penn's Landing
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
VIDEO: Gunmen fire more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured
Police: 1 person dead after shooting outside Wawa in Delco
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News