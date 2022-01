77 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to staffing challenges related to pandemic

Academy At Palumbo

Add B. Anderson School

Alexander McClure School

Allen M. Stearne School

Anna B. Day School

Anna L. Lingelbach School

Bache-Martin School

Baldi Middle School

Benjamin B. Comegys School

Benjamin Franklin Elem. School

Benjamin Franklin High School

Cayuga School

Charles W. Henry School

Constitution High School

Cook-Wissahickon School

Crossroads @ Hunting Park

Feltonville Intermediate

Fox Chase School

Franklin Learning Center

Gen. George G. Meade School

George Sharswood School

Gilbert Spruance School

Grover Washington Jr. Middle

Hamilton Disston School

Hancock Demonstration School

Henry C. Lea School

Henry W. Lawton School

High School Of The Future

Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School

Howe Academics Plus School

J. Hampton Moore School

James G. Blaine School

James Logan School

Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences

John Bartram High School

Joseph Greenberg School

Jules Mastbaum High School

Laura H. Carnell School

Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus

Lewis Elkin School

Mayfair School

Middle Years Alternative

Mitchell Elementary School

Morton McMichael School

Murrell Dobbins High School

Overbrook Educational Center

Overbrook Elementary School

Overbrook High School

Paul Robeson High School

Penrose School

Philadelphia Military Academy

Prince Hall School

Randolph Technical High School

Richard Wright School

Robert B. Pollock School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary

Robert Morris School

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Rowen School

Russell H. Conwell Middle School

Samuel Gompers School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Samuel Powel School

Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber

Southwark School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Mifflin School

Thomas G. Morton School

Thomas Holme School

Thomas K. Finletter School

Thomas M. Peirce School

Warren G. Harding Middle School

William D. Kelley School

William H. Loesche School

William H. Ziegler School

William McKinley School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to staffing challenges stemming from the omicron-related COVID-19 spike, the School District of Philadelphia will shift 77 schools to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.The list of schools that will shift to 100% virtual learning starting Tuesday, January 4 through at least Friday, January 7 can be foundand at the bottom of this article."As we've always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need - as long as we can do so safely," said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. "District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we've also been closely tracking data to determine COVID's impact on staff coverage in schools."The remaining District-led schools will be open for in-person learning starting Tuesday. Other school districts around the Philadelphia region are also being forced to make changes due to COVID-related issues.