77 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to staffing challenges related to pandemic

The list of schools that will shift to 100% virtual learning starting Tuesday, January 4 through at least Friday, January 7 can be found here and at the bottom of this article.
"As we've always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need - as long as we can do so safely," said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. "District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we've also been closely tracking data to determine COVID's impact on staff coverage in schools."
The remaining District-led schools will be open for in-person learning starting Tuesday.
Other school districts around the Philadelphia region are also being forced to make changes due to COVID-related issues.
Here's the full list of 77 Philadelphia schools temporarily shifting to virtual learning:
- Academy At Palumbo
- Add B. Anderson School
- Alexander McClure School
- Allen M. Stearne School
- Anna B. Day School
- Anna L. Lingelbach School
- Bache-Martin School
- Baldi Middle School
- Benjamin B. Comegys School
- Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
- Benjamin Franklin High School
- Cayuga School
- Charles W. Henry School
- Constitution High School
- Cook-Wissahickon School
- Crossroads @ Hunting Park
- Feltonville Intermediate
- Fox Chase School
- Franklin Learning Center
- Gen. George G. Meade School
- George Sharswood School
- Gilbert Spruance School
- Grover Washington Jr. Middle
- Hamilton Disston School
- Hancock Demonstration School
- Henry C. Lea School
- Henry W. Lawton School
- High School Of The Future
- Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
- Howe Academics Plus School
- J. Hampton Moore School
- James G. Blaine School
- James Logan School
- Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences
- John Bartram High School
- Joseph Greenberg School
- Jules Mastbaum High School
- Laura H. Carnell School
- Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus
- Lewis Elkin School
- Mayfair School
- Middle Years Alternative
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Morton McMichael School
- Murrell Dobbins High School
- Overbrook Educational Center
- Overbrook Elementary School
- Overbrook High School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Penrose School
- Philadelphia Military Academy
- Prince Hall School
- Randolph Technical High School
- Richard Wright School
- Robert B. Pollock School
- Robert E. Lamberton Elementary
- Robert Morris School
- Roberto Clemente Middle School
- Rowen School
- Russell H. Conwell Middle School
- Samuel Gompers School
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- Samuel Powel School
- Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber
- Southwark School
- Tanner Duckrey School
- Thomas Mifflin School
- Thomas G. Morton School
- Thomas Holme School
- Thomas K. Finletter School
- Thomas M. Peirce School
- Warren G. Harding Middle School
- William D. Kelley School
- William H. Loesche School
- William H. Ziegler School
- William McKinley School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School