school funding

Philadelphia school superintendent asks Congress for funding help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite is asking Congress for funding help. He is one of 62 school superintendents across the country who signed a letter to lawmakers.

Hite says any money would help pay for digital learning, student meals and support services.

He said he is grateful for all of the donations the district has received, but says it simply is not enough.

The district is already projecting a $38 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year.

