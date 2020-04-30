PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite is asking Congress for funding help. He is one of 62 school superintendents across the country who signed a letter to lawmakers.
Hite says any money would help pay for digital learning, student meals and support services.
He said he is grateful for all of the donations the district has received, but says it simply is not enough.
The district is already projecting a $38 million revenue shortfall for the next fiscal year.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family in King of Prussia
5-year-old girl adopted in virtual ceremony in Collegeville amid COVID-19
US study finds Gilead drug remdesivir works against coronavirus
New Jersey parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, Gov. Murphy says
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend to benefit entertainment community
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Philadelphia school superintendent asks Congress for funding help
SCHOOL FUNDING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News