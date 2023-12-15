WATCH LIVE

Pa. House strips funding from Penn veterinary school over university's handling of antisemitism

Although Penn is a private institution, its vet school has received state funding for more than a century

Friday, December 15, 2023 10:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fallout continues for the University of Pennsylvania amid its handling of antisemitism on campus.

Pennsylvania House Republicans are pulling the plug on millions in funding to Penn's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Although Penn is a private institution, its vet school has received state funding for more than a century.

RELATED: UPenn, Lafayette College among several schools under investigation by Department of Education

Several lawmakers said they could not in good faith approve $31 million in financial support until more is done at the university regarding antisemitism.

Penn Vet released a statement saying the decision is disappointing but hopes lawmakers reconsider in 2024.

ALSO SEE: Pressure grows on university leaders after Penn president resigns over testimony on antisemitism

This comes a day after Republican state representatives proposed a legislation package promoting education about antisemitism in the commonwealth's schools. The U.S. House also passed a resolution condemning former Penn president Liz Magill's testimony during a House hearing.

