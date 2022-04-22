road rage

Possible road rage incident led to closures on Schuylkill Expressway

Police say gunfire was reported but no one was struck.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident on the Schuylkill Expressway Thursday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway between Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue.

Police briefly closed the highway between Montgomery Drive and Spring Garden Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
