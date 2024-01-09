WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police release new video of truck involved in road rage shooting

Tuesday, January 9, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video showing the aftermath of a road rage shooting, hoping for the public's help in finding the driver.

The incident happened on the 7900 block of Horrocks Street in the city's Rhawnhurt neighborhood back on November 20.

Viewers can see the red Ford F-150 pickup alongside a small white car in the surveillance video.

Investigators say the driver of the truck fired through the window of the vehicle, hitting a 19-year-old in the hand.

If anyone recognizes the truck or the driver, they are urged to contact the police.

