Montgomery County man found dead in targeted shooting near Schuylkill River Trail: Police

Monday, March 6, 2023 9:52PM
WEST NORRITON (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Friday in what they believe was a targeted attack, according to Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele.

At approximately 9 a.m., West Norriton police responded to a 911 call from a bicyclist who spotted a body near the Schuylkill River Trail. When officers arrived, they found a man about 100 feet from the trail in a steep embankment.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Daquan Tucker of Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Tucker died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy report.

Montgomery County detectives and West Norriton police have launched a joint investigation. According to police, Tucker likely knew his attacker, and the shooting was not random.

Officers have not released any further information on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should to contact the West Norristown Police Department at 610-630-1701 or call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
