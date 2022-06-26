firefighter killed

Viewing to be held tonight for fallen Philadelphia firefighter Sean Williamson

Lieutenant Sean Williamson died when a building came crashing down on top of him.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A final farewell begins for a fallen Philadelphia firefighter on Sunday.

A viewing is scheduled Sunday night for the veteran firefighter.

It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church in South Philadelphia.

The body of the 27-year veteran of the department was found in the ruins of rubble in Fairhill.

Four fellow firefighters, and an L&I official were pulled out alive.
