Viewing to be held tonight for fallen Philadelphia firefighter Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A final farewell begins for a fallen Philadelphia firefighter on Sunday.Lieutenant Sean Williamson died when a building came crashing down on top of him.A viewing is scheduled Sunday night for the veteran firefighter.It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church in South Philadelphia.The body of the 27-year veteran of the department was found in the ruins of rubble in Fairhill.Four fellow firefighters, and an L&I official were pulled out alive.