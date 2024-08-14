Volunteer firefighter dies while aiding drivers after car crash in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A volunteer firefighter in Delaware died while aiding in a car crash on Tuesday.

State police announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Thomas Berry III, who worked with Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies, was killed in the incident.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Lewes-Georgetown Highway west of Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown, Sussex County.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind a Toyota Camry when the Malibu attempted to pass the Camry.

When the Malibu re-entered the lane in front of the Camry, investigators say the Malibu sideswiped the car, then veered off the road and into a utility pole.

After the crash, troopers say Berry stopped to help the drivers involved.

While helping the driver in the Malibu, the utility pole snapped, bringing down electrical wires with it.

That's when Berry sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Malibu, a 37-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Camry's driver, a 54-year-old woman, was not injured in the incident.

Lewes-Georgetown Highway was closed for roughly 12 hours while the scene was investigated.

An investigation into this incident is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 302-752-3795.