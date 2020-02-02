Search continues for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people renewed the search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alvarez in South Jersey Sunday.Volunteers combed are the area around the school where Dulce attended in Bridgeton. Action News was told that the search is taking place at this location because a psychic made a claim to the family that the little girl was dead and buried behind her school.Dulce was visiting Bridgeton City Park on a family outing Sept. 16 when she disappeared.The FBI along with Bridgeton Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office have been working to locate the girl. A reward currently stands at $75,000.If Sunday's effort does not produce results, the group plans to pick up the search again next Sunday.