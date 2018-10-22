The search continues for an experienced fisherman who vanished on Saturday in Ocean City.The truck belonging to 53-year-old Sam DeLarso was found parked on West Newcastle Road with his phone still inside.His family said it was his spot to catch crabs to use for bait, and it was the last place anyone saw him.His daughter, Samantha, said some of her father's crabbing gear was gone, but not everything."His crab bucket's not there, but the bag that holds the crab nets are there. So that is very strange to us," she said.Search boats from the Cape May County prosecutor's office and state police were out looking.The Coast Guard searched over the weekend but suspended their efforts on Sunday. Ocean City Police will continue searching for DeLarso through the week.They do not suspect foul play.Samantha says her father learned to walk again after a car accident years ago and takes medication for a nerve disease.One look inside his Somers Point home and it's clear fishing is his passion."We either work, sleep or fish," she said.Samantha said she and her entire family want Sam home safe."I want my dad back. We miss him so much. And I feel so helpless. This is all I can do," she said.DeLarso is 5'10" tall weighing 200 pounds and was wearing jeans, a button-down shirt and waders.If you have any information, you're asked to contact Ocean City Police.------