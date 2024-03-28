Atlantic City mayor to speak Monday after authorities search home

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is expected to speak on Monday after his home was searched by authorities this week.

Photos show law enforcement officers outside Small's Atlantic City home as a search warrant was executed on Thursday morning.

For a time, Presbyterian Avenue was blocked off as investigators worked. So far it's unknown what investigators were looking for.

The mayor has remained tight-lipped since the search and hasn't had any public events.

Action News reached out to Small's attorney, Ed Jacobs. He said he was meeting with Small on Friday. His office later said we would learn more at a news conference on Monday in City Council Chambers.

The investigation happened on the same day that charges were announced against Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor says Days-Chapman failed to report allegations of child abuse to proper authorities when a student came forward.

Days-Chapman has served as chair of Atlantic City's Democratic Committee and ran Mayor Small's reelection campaign in 2021.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to inquiries on Friday.

Days-Chapman has not commented on the charges against her.