Second mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer Edward Davies

Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case against Eric Torres, who is accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in 2013.

Torres had been found guilty of shooting Officer Edward Davies in 2013, but that conviction was vacated last year by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Torres then rejected a plea deal by the district attorney's office.

He was tried again last month, but a judge called off the trial when prosecutors admitted they showed the wrong gun to the jury. Thursday marked his second retrial.

Officer Davies was in a coma for weeks, and still suffers nerve damage from the shooting.
Related topics:
philly newsshootingpolice officer shotphiladelphia police
