Health & Fitness

'This wave is worse': Emergency Room nurse warns about COVID-19 dangers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In her eight years of nursing, Julia Kristen has never seen anything like this.

"I just can't get over how bad it is," said Kristen, who is a registered nurse working in the emergency room of Einstein Hospital. "Just one after another patient coming in so sick."

She's working 72-hour weeks caring for some of the more than 5,400 Pennsylvanians currently hospitalized with Coronavirus.

Pennsylvanian's most recent numbers show a surge that's even bigger than the first wave of COVID earlier this year.

"This wave is worse. We have more people who are sick," said Kristen.

According to the latest figures, 1,115 people are in the ICU, where Governor Tom Wolf says beds are already running low across the state. Kristen sees the proof at her hospital.

"The hospital has been trying to open up different units to transition (patients) to have more ICU beds available," she said.

It's placed a growing demand on hospitals, leading Governor Wolf to make a plea on behalf of hospital workers.

"Doctors and nurses are fighting right now and they're asking for help," said Wolf in a virtual press conference. "The staff at hospitals have been doing everything in their power to protect is from COVID-19. We need to do the same for them."

Wolf is urging Pennsylvanians to stay at home and avoid hosting holiday gatherings. He says if residents must go out, they should always wear a mask. Not taking precautions could lead to another state-wide shutdown similar to what Pennsylvania experienced in the spring.

Wolf adds that if Pennsylvanians don't do their part to slow the spread of COVID, hospitals may have to turn away the sick

"The reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and overwhelm our healthcare systems," said Wolf.

Kristen knows that the governor isn't exaggerating. She just hopes Pennsylvanians heed the warning to stay at home and avoid being around others no matter how tempting the urge may be.

"Stay away from everyone you love," she said, "because it might be the last time you see them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiaharrisburgcoronavirushospital
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf says new COVID mitigation measures may be coming
Questions remain after missing rideshare driver found dead
'Put it back': NJ porch pirate caught in the act
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Show More
Trump campaign appeals ballot case in Bucks County
Man hit in the head by brick in Brewerytown: Police
Police searching for drivers who performed dangerous stunt in intersection
Suspects sought in fatal shooting of 27-year-old woman
How to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 inside a car
More TOP STORIES News