Secret Chord Concert series puts spotlight on top Jewish musicians across the globe

The virtual music series is a cross-country venture between The Weitzman in Philadelphia and Lowell Milken Center in Los Angeles and will stream live on Facebook and on-demand via YouTube.
Women's group New Moon Rising will be featured in the premiere episode, playing original music from their debut album that was released this year.
Episodes will stream on the first Wednesday of each month through October, airing at 3 p.m. ET.
You can watch shows on Facebook: The Weitzman, the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience, and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music; the series will be available on-demand after the event on The Weitzman's Facebook page and website, and on the Lowell Milken Center's YouTube page.