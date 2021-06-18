Contractor scamming senior citizens through Nextdoor app, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10803967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION: A half dozen people from Philly, including a dance troupe leader, are stuck in the Dominican Republic as a criminal investigation in child trafficking unfolds.

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a contractor who is allegedly targeting senior citizens through a popular app.Authorities say 34-year-old Ronald Williams has scammed roughly a dozen victims - and counting - for thousands of dollars.Suzanne Roth is among them."I am so devastated by this," said Roth.She lives on just Social Security, so when she shelled out more than $3,000 for what she calls substandard and incomplete work on her deck, her heart sank."He destroyed my deck, that's what he did, and I feel like he destroyed part of my home," she tells Action News.She met Ronald Willaims on the app Nextdoor in April.It's an application that allows people to get tips, recommendations and buys and sell things from people in their neighborhood.She put an ad for power washing and deck repair. She says Ronald Williams quickly began messaging her.Roth says he showed up at her house and said for $2,700 he'd rebuild her deck. She paid him in full, a mistake she now admits."Then he told me he needed another $400, another $300," Roth says.After a little work, he was gone. Roth's daughter began searching for other victims on the Nextdoor app.She says she learned Ronald Williams uses various aliases, but his construction company was the same, Constructionize LLC.A fact confirmed by police."I am getting emails from New Jersey, Bucks, Montco, Philadelphia, from people he has scammed out of money," said North Wales Police Chief Mike Eves.North Wales police have an arrest warrant for Williams after he allegedly scammed another victim there.Chief Eves says the method of operation is the same.Court documents reveal Willaims has a long list of arrests for forgery, drugs, and assault."The fact that he's scamming elderly people out of their hard-earned money is why we want to bring him in," Chief Eves added.Police say Williams drives a gray Dodge Ram pickup with Constructionize LLC on the back. It also has a thin blue line flag sticker and a police FOP emblem on its license plate.Anyone with information can call their local police or North Wales Police.