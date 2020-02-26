casting call

Producers of 'The Bachelor' now casting 'Seniors Looking for Love'

Turns out you're never too old to find love, at least not on reality television.

ABC is currently casting a new dating show for senior citizens who are ready for romance.

The producers of The Bachelor put out a casting call, looking for men and women "in their golden years."

Producers say they are looking for applicants who are legal U.S. residents, active, outgoing and of course single.

Interested? You can view the application here.
