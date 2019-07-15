Sentencing for Katelyn McClure, woman involved GoFundMe scam, postponed until September

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The sentencing of a woman who was part of an elaborate GoFundMe scam that ultimately collected more than $400,000 from charitable donors nationwide was once again continued on Monday.
Katelyn McClure, of Bordentown, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by deception back in April in exchange for a four-year-term in New Jersey state prison.
McClure was charged late last year, along with co-defendants Johnny Bobbitt, 36, of Philadelphia, and Mark D'Amico, 39, of Florence, with concocting a feel-good story that compelled more than 14,000 people to contribute money to a charitable fund, believing it would go to help Bobbitt, who was homeless and living on the streets of Philadelphia.
Their "Paying it Forward" GoFundMe campaign was created in November of 2017, soon after D'Amico, who was then McClure's boyfriend, took a picture of McClure and Bobbitt standing in front of the Girard Avenue exit ramp on Interstate 95.
The fairytale narrative that accompanied the photo indicated that McClure had run out of gas and Bobbitt had spent his last $20 to help her get back on her way.
McClure's state sentencing was originally supposed to take place on June 3. It was postponed till July 15 and then again until September 16 at 1:30 p.m.
