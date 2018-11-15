TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2688229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help N.J. woman: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., November 23, 2017

A New Jersey couple and a man from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly making up a "feel good" story so they could raise money through GoFundMe.com.Mark D'Amico, Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. are charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.The couple has claimed they set up a GoFundMe page for Bobbitt after he helped McClure get gas when she became stranded in Philadelphia last year.But prosecutors say they found evidence all three knew each other for at least a month before and set up the scheme.Here is a timeline of key events in the case as alleged by the Burlington County prosecutor's office:Text messages between McClure & D'Amico(Discuss the homeless guy they see by Sugarhouse)"Gas story" purportedly transpiredGoFundMe campaign "Pay It Forward" is createdText messages between McClure and her best friend("Gas part is completely made up" and "I had to make something up to make people feel bad.")Text messages between McClure and D'Amico (Gas story is a "little lie")D'Amico and McClure post a video to YouTube of themselves showing Bobbitt the success of the GoFundMe accountMoney disbursed from GoFundMe account:11/16/17 -$2,251.7311/18/17 -$2,546.5811/19/17 -$159.0711/20/17 -$74.6211/21/17 -$1,743.9611/22/17 -12,765.45----------TOTAL: $19,541.4111/27/17 -$327,893.5911/28/17 -$5,353.0711/29/17 -$2,972.4212/1/17 -$2,524.7412/2/17 -$729.5712/3/17 -$1,087.1212/4/17 -$630.9712/5/17 -$283.7212/6/17 -$2,407.1112/7/17 -$1,999.7612/8/17 -$374.4612/9/17 -$493.9712/10/17 -$596.3712/11/17 -$114.4112/12/17 -$124.12----------TOTAL: $347,567.40RV purchased for $18,350 and Bobbitt moves onto Florence Twp., N.J. property where D'Amico and McClure reside."Paying it Forward" campaign on GoFundMe comes down$25,000 deposited into Bobbitt's bank accountTrip to Las Vegas, NV(McClure / D'Amico)Trip to Ellen Show / Disneyland in Los Angeles, CA(McClure / Relative)BMW purchased for $24,432.19(With GoFundMe Campaign funds)Text messages between McClure & her best friend(McClure worries about Bobbitt "outing" her)McClure's bank account is in the negative(GoFundMe funds)Bank closes McClure's account(GoFundMe funds)RV sold for $10,000(McClure negotiates the check for cash)Text messages between McClure and D'Amico(Discuss getting Bobbitt out of the area)Trip to Disney World in Orlando, FL(McClure and her best friend)Text messages between Bobbitt to D'Amico and McClure("I have not said anything that would jeopardize us")Text messages between McClure / D'Amico / Bobbitt and McClure's best friend(Described as "panic texts." They discuss a need to find and relocate Bobbitt)Bobbitt files civil complaint in Burling County Superior Court)Text messages between McClure and a relative(He (Bobbitt) agreed to split it with them, but nothing is left)Interview with 6abc Action News(Bobbitt discusses his drug and gambling addictions)Audio recording of McClure & D'Amico(D'Amico: "You don't go to jail for lying on TV...")Civil Hearing("No Funds")Search warrant executed at D'Amico and McClure's home in Florence Twp.Charges against McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt are announced------